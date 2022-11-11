ANC kicks off physical NEC in years, ahead of its 55th national conference

Meetings of the NEC – which is the ANC's highest decision-making body in between conferences – have been virtual since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s National Executive Committee (NEC) will kick off its first physical meeting in years on Friday.

This comes as the party consolidates nominations ahead of its 55th national conference – which is just weeks away.

The ANC is also expected to receive reports from its integrity commission – with some hoping this will include an assessment into the Phala Phala farm saga involving party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As the ANC NEC's term of office winds down – it will this weekend go through several reports as it prepares to account to members of the organisation on how it fared over the past five years.

Several reports will be processed – including those coming from various sub-committees and the national conference preparation committee.

The ANC's electoral committee – which is expected to take over the reins as it approaches its 55thconference is also set to report to the NEC.

The electoral committee's report and reports from the preparatory team handling the national conference are likely to give more insight into how the branch general meetings have fared – along with the final tally of numbers expected to attend the event.

ANC's integrity commission – which is sitting with the Phala Phala report on the 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s farm - is also expected to make submissions at this weekend’s NEC.

The NEC kicks off on Friday and is expected to wrap on Sunday.