Africa Tech Festival: 'African tech sector remains male-dominated'

Frances Eza, who works for Nigerian-based tech company, says while the sector is ever-evolving, it's still very male-dominated.

CAPE TOWN - More than 20,000 tech fundis attended the Africa Tech Festival at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

The three-day event provided a platform for established businesses and start-ups to show off their latest technological inventions.

"Don't tell them that this is a woman's world, but we are just letting them think it's a man's world, but we know better. Because it's a tech industry, they'd rather hire - for some key positions - they'd rather hire males. I find that a lot in my position, I've had to really be the best of the best to beat out other male counterparts..."