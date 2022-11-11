16 arrested following raid at old hospital in Woodstock

At least 16 people have been arrested, most of whom are said to be undocumented.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a raid at the old hospital in Woodstock where at least 16 people have been arrested - most of whom are said to be undocumented.

Cape Town Metro Police said they also confiscated some drugs.

Hundreds of people have been occupying the building, also known as "Cissie Gool House", as their own since 2017 - as part of the housing activist group, Reclaim the City's campaign.

But the Metro Police's Ruth Solomons said they've received numerous complaints about those frequenting the old hospital.

"The city responds to complaints and does not choose which to attend or ignore. Successes for the operation were as follows: 11 arrests are undocumented persons, 4 arrests for possession of drugs, 1 arrest for fraudulent documentation."

Housing activists said they would comment once they've established all the facts.