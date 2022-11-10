Woman arrested for allegedly murdering her 4 children to appear in court

The woman was arrested in Mhlabubomvu in Engcobo on Wednesday after the bodies of the young children were discovered.

CAPE TOWN - A 32-year-old woman arrested for allegedly murdering her four children is expected to appear at the Engcobo Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The woman was arrested in Mhlabubomvu, in Engcobo, on Wednesday after the bodies of the young children were discovered.

The family of the woman arrested for allegedly killing her children and community members are amongst those expected to attend her first appearance at the Engcobo Magistrates Court.

The children who are between the ages of two and 11 were found bludgeoned to death in a rondavel that they shared with their mother in a Mhlabubomvu village.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested immediately after the children’s bodies were found.

According to the police report, a sledgehammer was used to batter the children.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still unknown.