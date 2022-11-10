US midterm elections 2022: Demographics, politics changing gradually - expert

Professor at the Wits Department of International Relations John Stremlau said the results show that American voters have rejected Donald Trump, yet again.

JOHANNESBURG - Interm results from the US midterm elections show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

A predicted "red wave" by the Republican Party has failed to materialise.

Stremlau said candidates who were still rejecting the 2020 election results - where Trump lost - did not do very well.

He added that the demographics along with the politics of the country were changing over the past years.

"Well demographics, it's going to be a majority-minority country by another 10 years. As demographic trends continue and so it is changing coming to look more like South Africa, it's a slow process and there is a lot of reaction."