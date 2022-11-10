Two of Mkhwebane's senior counsels accused of hijacking impeachment inquiry

Advocates Muzi Sikhakhane and Vuyani Ngalwana, of the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa, made an impromptu visit to the inquiry to voice their objection to having their legal fees published last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry said it can’t be “hijacked” after two senior counsels representing Busisiwe Mkhwebane previously interrupted proceedings on Thursday.

Advocates Muzi Sikhakhane and Vuyani Ngalwana, of the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa, made an impromptu visit to the inquiry to voice their objection to having their legal fees published last week.

They accused evidence leader, Advocate Nazreen Bawa, of creating stereotypes by publishing only the fees of black counsel.

Sikhakhane and Ngalwana requested the inquiry to voice their displeasure at having their legal fees published by the committee.

The two senior counsels had come in person to address the committee.

Inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi accused the two of hijacking the inquiry before allowing them to address members.

"As a chair, I’m being hijacked but I don’t see myself in danger by the hijacking. This committee is being hijacked. It might be something that may help the committee, but it is a kind of hijacking,” Dyantyi said.

Sikhakhane told the inquiry that not only were the numbers incorrect but they were published to target black advocates.

“We state it categorically that we really reject Ms Bawa’s intended theory to portray black professionals as corrupt. We reject as unprofessional her conduct to use her position in front of this really important place called Parliament.”

Bawa did apologise for publishing incorrect figures but reserved her right in responding to Sikhakhane.