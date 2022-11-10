Treasury's Mseme vows to prioritise civil servants' demands

Workers are demanding a 10% wage increase to cushion the impact of high living costs but government says it can’t afford more than its current 3% offer. Civil servants also want government to continue with the monthly cash allowance of R1,000 beyond March 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting COO at Treasury, Laura Mseme, has vowed to prioritise the memorandum of demands submitted by protesting civil servants on Thursday.

Mseme received the workers' demands during a demonstration outside Treasury's office in the Pretoria CBD.

The acting COO told hundreds of striking public service workers that Treasury would respond to their memorandum within their seven-day deadline.

While normality has returned to the Pretoria CBD, civil servants sai that the fight for increased wages would continue.

The only remnants of the public service strike were the placards scattered outside Treasury, accusing government of being unsympathetic to the harsh socioeconomic conditions that workers face.

Workers are demanding a 10% wage increase to cushion the impact of high living costs but government says it can’t afford more than its current 3% offer.

Civil servants also want government to continue with the monthly cash allowance of R1,000 beyond March 2023.

Public Servants Association (PSA) president Lufuno Mulaudzi: "This is the day that we are going to show this arrogant government that we are not going to take it anymore."

The impasse over wages has seen renewed threats of a national shutdown, if government fails to heed to workers' demands.

Meanwhile, provincial pickets are expected to continue on Friday.

