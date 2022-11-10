Transnet Pension Fund secures sequestration order against Gupta-linked Wood

Eric Wood is a former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transnet Pension Fund secured a provisional sequestration order against controversial businessman Eric Wood in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Wood is a former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

He's one of the nine accused in a R93 million corruption case involving a Transnet locomotives deal.

The Transnet Pension Fund said Wood owed them R111 million.

The debt stemmed from transactions that Regiments Capital made on behalf of the fund. Wood was a director of Regiments when it secured lucrative consultancy contracts from the fund.

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said that Thursday’s provisional sequestration by the Johannesburg High Court meant Woods could not trade using any of his assets.

“It basically means that you cannot do anything with the properties like selling and transacting it to another person,” he said.

Zikalala added that if Wood managed to settle the debt, he would not lose his personal assets by way of a final sequestration order.