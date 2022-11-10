Go

Samwu leadership attempting to engage protesting members to clear M1 highway

The strike by workers affiliated to the South African Muncipal Workers Union followed a meeting with the city's management, which yielded no results.

FILE: South African Municipal Workers' Union members at a protest. Picture: Samwu Facebook page
FILE: South African Municipal Workers' Union members at a protest. Picture: Samwu Facebook page
10 November 2022 18:29

JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of the municipal workers' union, Samwu, said that it was trying to persuade its members to clear the M1 north in Newtown.

The union said that its workers decided to block the highway following a meeting with the City of Joburg where city management failed to answer questions that workers had on developments in the city.

Some motorists have been stuck in traffic for over three hours due to the strike action.

The union's national spokesperson, Mpho Tladinyane, said that he did not know why the workers chose the highway specifically.

He was speaking to 702's John Perlman on Thursday afternoon.

"I can't be in the mind of each and every worker who decided to go to the freeway. But our responsibility is to come here and engage them, be able to reason with them, to show them that actually it wasn't supposed to happen and address the matter."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA