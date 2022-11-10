Samwu leadership attempting to engage protesting members to clear M1 highway

The strike by workers affiliated to the South African Muncipal Workers Union followed a meeting with the city's management, which yielded no results.

JOHANNESBURG - The leadership of the municipal workers' union, Samwu, said that it was trying to persuade its members to clear the M1 north in Newtown.

The union said that its workers decided to block the highway following a meeting with the City of Joburg where city management failed to answer questions that workers had on developments in the city.

Some motorists have been stuck in traffic for over three hours due to the strike action.

The union's national spokesperson, Mpho Tladinyane, said that he did not know why the workers chose the highway specifically.

He was speaking to 702's John Perlman on Thursday afternoon.

"I can't be in the mind of each and every worker who decided to go to the freeway. But our responsibility is to come here and engage them, be able to reason with them, to show them that actually it wasn't supposed to happen and address the matter."