SAHRC says it needs more teeth to deal with racism and hate speech

This is in response to comments that EFF leader Julius Malema made against white people at the party's gathering in the Western Cape last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAGRC) said it needs more teeth to be able to deal with incidents of racism and hate speech.

This is in response to comments that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made against white people at the party's gathering in the Western Cape last month.

READ: SAHRC gives EFF, Malema ultimatum to retract comments made at WC conference

“You must never be scared to kill, a revolution demands that at some point there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act.”

The commission wrote a letter to the EFF giving Malema 10 days to withdraw the comments - but he has refused to do so.

READ MORE: EFF denies SAHRC claims that it incited violence, promoted hatred at WC event

The matter is set to be taken to the Equality Court.

In reaction, the commission has been accused of not taking strong enough action.

Chairperson Bongani Majola admits that the SAHRC needs more powers.

"Because we don't have the power to issue tough decisions, let's say binding decisions. Many of our decisions have been ignored. It's not that we do not want to issue tough decisions, we have issued them before."