SAHRC bays for EFF and Malema's blood over 'unlawful statements' at WC event

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission threatened to take Malema and the EFF to the Equality Court – within 10 days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of lacking an appreciation of the country’s history.

This comes after the commissions levelled allegations of hatred and incitement of violence against the party.

This is if he does not retract certain statements made during the party’s elective conference in the Western Cape last month.

The commission claims it’s in possession of video evidence showing Malema making “unlawful statements”.

"The EFF must be known that it’s not a playground for racists. Any racists that play next to the EFF and threaten to beat up the membership and the leadership of the EFF that is an application to meet your maker with immediate effect," said Malema last month.

SAHRC chairperson Bongani Majola said this was one of Malema's statements that they found harmful.

"In the context of his speech he seems to be urging people to act, to eliminate, to kill."

However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo claims Majola missed the point.

"He is speaking about the violence that those white people in Brackenfell executed on black people who were protesting peacefully. That is the type of violence we are saying we must respond to. That is the only type of response violence can get."

The commission insisted that Malema's statements were unlawful.

Moreover, the SAHRC vowed to follow through with its threat to take the party and its leader to the Equality Court if he does not retract or apologise for his statements.