Public servants warn of bigger strike if govt fails to meet wage demands

CAPE TOWN - Striking public servants have warned of a bigger strike later this month if government does not meet their wage demands.

Nearly 500 workers marched to Parliament on Thursday, where a parliamentary official received a memorandum of demands.

The action was led by members of the Public Servants Association (PSA).

Fedusa general secretary, Riefdah Ajam, said that she was not moved by government's intentions to divide the unions, with many unions not participating in Thursday's strike.

Ajam said that workers wanted a single-term agreement for public servants, adding that the 3% wage hike offered by government was nothing but a mockery.

"We are looking at a continuation of the cash gratuity and at the same time, we are saying 3%? When others have already demonstrated what inflation does, where it erodes all forms of disposable income."

The PSA's Koos Kruger said that the strike was a sign of what's to come.

"Today's demonstration and the demonstration across the country was to show government this is the beginning. Public servants are bleeding and we say enough is enough."

The unions have vowed to return on 22 November with more numbers, having spoken to other unions about supporting the cause.