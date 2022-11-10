PSA threatens shutdown if Ramaphosa doesn't respond to demands
The leader of the Public Servants Association (PSA), Lufuno Mulaudzi, has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a coward. Mulaudzi also hit out at Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he sent acting COO, Laura Mseme, to receive the memorandum on his behalf.
Mulaudzi made the comments earlier on Thursday, as hundreds of civil servants earlier gathered outside the Treasury’s offices in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands.
The PSA was joined by health professionals union, Hospersa, at a public service strike on Thursday afternoon, where workers called for a 10% wage increase.
The tempo is picking up at the #PublicServiceStrike in the Pretoria CBD. Workers want higher wages but government refuses to back down from its offer of 3% on the baseline. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/598DZ60Ev9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2022
#PublicServiceStrike | Were outside Treasury offices. Workers want Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana or President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive their demands.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2022
~K pic.twitter.com/0pN4JzgPFq
They also want better working conditions.
Government is offering a 3% wage hike.
Mulaudzi has given government a seven-day ultimatum to respond.
"If he didn’t respond within seven working days, we are going to shut the country down."
"We will make it clear that we will not tolerate juniors coming to receive memorandums."
The striking workers have since dispersed.