PSA threatens shutdown if Ramaphosa doesn't respond to demands

The leader of the Public Servants Association (PSA), Lufuno Mulaudzi, has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a coward. Mulaudzi also hit out at Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he sent acting COO, Laura Mseme, to receive the memorandum on his behalf.

Mulaudzi made the comments earlier on Thursday, as hundreds of civil servants earlier gathered outside the Treasury’s offices in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands.

The PSA was joined by health professionals union, Hospersa, at a public service strike on Thursday afternoon, where workers called for a 10% wage increase.