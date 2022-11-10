Go

PSA threatens shutdown if Ramaphosa doesn't respond to demands

The leader of the Public Servants Association (PSA), Lufuno Mulaudzi, has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a coward. Mulaudzi also hit out at Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he sent acting COO, Laura Mseme, to receive the memorandum on his behalf.

Striking civil servants outside the Treasury in Pretoria, where they handed over a memorandum of demands on 10 November 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
10 November 2022 15:43

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Public Servants Association (PSA), Lufuno Mulaudzi, has described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a coward.

Mulaudzi made the comments earlier on Thursday, as hundreds of civil servants earlier gathered outside the Treasury’s offices in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands.

The PSA was joined by health professionals union, Hospersa, at a public service strike on Thursday afternoon, where workers called for a 10% wage increase.

They also want better working conditions.

Government is offering a 3% wage hike.

Mulaudzi has given government a seven-day ultimatum to respond.

"If he didn’t respond within seven working days, we are going to shut the country down."

Mulaudzi also hit out at Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he sent acting COO, Laura Mseme, to receive the memorandum on his behalf.

"We will make it clear that we will not tolerate juniors coming to receive memorandums."

The striking workers have since dispersed.

