PSA strike: There won't be a shutdown of public services, assures govt

The strike for better wages and conditions is set to take place at various centres around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - With members of the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) set to strike on Thursday - the government has assured the public that there will be minimal disruption to services.

Unions want a wage increase of up to 10%, but the government said it can only afford 3%.

The director of labour relations at the Public Service and Administration Department, Modise Letsatsi: "Remember this membership is spread across public service and they work side by side.

"Others are public servants who will not be on strike but all we are saying is that there won't be a shutdown of public services and the public should feel free to go on with their business as normal".

He said the public should still have access to services on Thursday.

"This strike is circumscribed to certain areas in the public service and not all of the employees in the department will be going on strike so from the government side, there are contingency measures in place."