PSA members to march to National Treasury offices in Pretoria

Workers want the government to honour its three-year wage agreement after another failed round of negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of civil servants are expected to march to the National Treasury’s offices in Pretoria on Thursday – demanding a better wage increase.

Workers want the government to honour its three-year wage agreement after another failed round of negotiations.

The government said it can only offer a 3% wage increase for the 2022/23 financial year.

Civil servants from as far as Limpopo and Mpumalanga are set to be bussed into Pretoria.

They will join workers in Gauteng in a march from the old Putco depot in Marabastad to the National Treasury’s offices.

It will be the first time in a decade that the Public Servants Association of South Africa takes to the street in a protest over wages.

A memorandum of demands to be handed over to officials - includes a 6% wage increase and the continuation of the R1,000 cash allowance.

The PSA will also stage parallel strikes in Durban and Cape Town, with some disruptions expected at government offices.

These include the Department of Transport and Home Affairs.

While this is the case, the government has vowed to put contingency measures in place across the country.