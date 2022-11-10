Prasa suspends former acting CEO for involvement in unlawful practices

Mphelo has been suspended due to allegations of multiple irregular practices during his time in charge.

CAPE TOWN - The former acting chief executive officer of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) David Mphelo is suspended.

This comes amid allegations of multiple irregular practices during his time in charge.

Prasa spokesperson, Andiswa Makanda, said the rail agency received a report detailing Mphelo's involvement in unlawful recruitment and procurement irregularities.

"Given the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, the board resolved that it is in the best interest of Prasa that Mr Mphelo be placed on suspension with immediate effect pending investigation," she said.