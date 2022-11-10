Poll suggests SA will head to national coalition in 2024

Think tank organisation – Rivonia circle – surveyed 2,000 registered voters of different ages, race and income brackets from across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - A new poll suggests that South Africa may be heading for a national coalition government in 2024.

It said their results showed the African National Congress (ANC) dropping below the 50% majority.

Registered voters in South Africa feel that the country has been moving in the wrong direction over the past few years.

Rivonia Circle chairman Songezo Zibi said the ANC had become unattractive to the electorate.

"Given that the ANC is a governing party and for the last 30 years at that – it does not surprise that in the next election, especially, in this time with high unemployment, high cost of living, load shedding and other challenges less than 50% of respondents at this point indicate they will vote for the ANC.”

Zibi said opposition parties were also not providing suitable alternatives – with their poll suggesting the Democratic Alliance would decline too.