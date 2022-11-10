Parly considering contingency plan ahead of Electoral Amendment Bill enaction

The bill is currently under consideration by the National Council of Provinces after being passed by the National Assembly last month.

CAPE TOWN - With exactly one month to go for the controversial Electoral Amendment Bill to be enacted, parliament is considering contingency measures in case further changes are proposed.

The bill is currently under consideration by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) after being passed by the National Assembly last month.

It makes provision for independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.

On Thursday, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suggested any more proposed changes, only be considered after the 2024 elections.

The public had one more chance until Wednesday to make submissions to the NCOP on the controversial bill.

According to the extended Constitutional Court deadline, the bill has to be enacted by 10 December.

But the NCOP could still suggest further changes and refer the bill back to the National Assembly.

With the parliamentary term set to end in the first week of December, the deadlines are getting even tighter.

Mapisa-Nqakula is proposing a contingency plan.

"We may have to consider that option of having a footnote that says the bill will have to be amended immediately after the 2024 elections, some work will have to be done, but for now we then use the current version to go to the 2024 elections."

Mapisa-Nqakula says another option could be for parliament to extend its working programme to finalise any more changes.