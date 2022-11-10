NPA to oppose bail of Engcobo mom accused of murdering her 4 children

Her father found the children’s bodies in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ENGCOBO - Nomboleko Simayile, the 32-year-old woman accused of bludgeoning her four children to death with a sledgehammer, appeared at the Engcobo Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Nomboleko, who faces a schedule six offence with four counts of murder, is due back in court on 17 November for an official bail hearing.

A courtroom packed with residents from Engcobo were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Simayile during her first court appearance.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it would oppose bail.

"The State has indicated that it will oppose bail in this matter because she’s a schedule six offence where four people were murdered."

Mthundezi Simayile, who is Nomboleko’s father and the children’s grandfather, was amongst those in attendance.

He said he hoped that Nomboleko would be pardoned to attend her children’s funerals.

"It’s hard for me to say what should happen. It hurts to say if she should get bail or not. I only hope they will allow her to attend the funerals, even if they pardon her for the day," Mthundenzi said.