MUT students call for tight security after fatal residence stabbing

In July this year, 23-year-old student Xolile Mbatha was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Sanele Mlambo who was granted access to her residence.

DURBAN - Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) students want stricter security measures at their student residences citing safety concerns.

In July this year, 23-year-old student Xolile Mbatha was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Sanele Mlambo - who was granted access to her residence.

Back in 2018, another female student Zolile Khumalo was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

The incident also took place at her student accommodation.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Wednesday - a MUT student representative who attended the Mbatha murder case said there's a need for tighter security at student residences.

The murder of Mbatha at her student accommodation raised safety concerns, especially since it was not the first incident to hit the institution.

Student representative Sinethemba Mlaba said MUT should prioritise security for students.

“They should be worried about their security companies. I think they are very careless because if I can tell you the things that happen inside residences, students fight and students from other residences have access to other residences - so you don’t know if a person comes with pure intentions or whatever.”

Mlaba said both the cases of Khumalo and Mbatha should raise the alarm about safety at student residences.

At the same time, the Durban High Court is expected to sentence the accused murderer Sanele Malambo next week.