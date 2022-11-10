Mpofu questions relevance of publishing what Mkhwebane paid her lawyers

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the inquiry into Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office that the publishing of fees paid to her lawyers was a violation and put their lives at risk.

CAPE TOWN - The issue of legal costs incurred by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has again dominated the Section 194 inquiry on Thursday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office that the publishing of fees paid to her lawyers was a violation and put their lives at risk.

The inquiry also heard a submission from two of Mkhwebane’s senior counsels, who objected to their names being published.

The last few days of hearings at the Section 194 inquiry have detailed how several advocates were paid millions to defend Mkhwebane.

But Mpofu questioned the relevance of publishing the information: "The evidence that you [Neels van der Merwe] bring to this committee, is it relevant to anything contained in the Mazzone motion or not? Because if it is not sir, I’m going to argue at the end of this inquiry that your entire evidence must be disregarded."

Mkhwebane’s lawyers also accused the committee of targeting black advocates, but evidence leader Nazreen Bawa denied that it was racially motivated.

“Let us be clear that based on the document prepared by the evidence leaders there was no omission on the basis of race on the list nor did we do this at our own behest,” Bawa said.

The hearing continued with the cross-examination of legal head, Neels van der Merwe.