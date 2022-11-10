Mpofu accuses Parliament of putting Mkhwebane’s legal team at risk

Advocate Dali Mpofu returned to the inquiry on Wednesday after walking out of proceedings last month.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Dali Mpofu has accused Parliament of putting the lives of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team at risk by publishing their legal fees.

He said their rights were violated when the section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office published the details last week.

Mpofu has also denied that he walked out of the inquiry last month.

Advocate Dali Mpofu returned to the inquiry on Wednesday after walking out of proceedings last month.

After cross-examining witness Nelisiwe Thejane, Mpofu addressed the committee denying that they staged a walkout or withdrew.

He said they gave notice to the inquiry that they would be busy preparing for a Constitutional Court application.

"We’ve explained that as well, that we didn’t stage any walkout. And I can assure you chairperson the day I want to stage a walkout, you won’t be confused I will tell you that I’m staging a walkout."

Mpofu also took exception to the publishing of legal fees of Busisiwe Mkhwebaen’s lawyers.

"If things like that have now caused national consternation and concern and ruin people’s careers and maybe even lives because some of the people whose names were bandied about there might face criminals."

The committee dismissed Mpofu’s claims and resolved to continue the cross-examination of the remaining witnesses.