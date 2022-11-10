Lotto results, Wednesday, 9 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:
Lotto: 11, 18, 35, 41, 46, 51 B: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 14, 18, 37, 42, 43 B: 35
Lotto Plus 2: 19, 22, 25, 32, 41, 51 B: 07
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
