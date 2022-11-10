Lotto results, Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 11, 18, 35, 41, 46, 51 B: 13

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 14, 18, 37, 42, 43 B: 35

Lotto Plus 2: 19, 22, 25, 32, 41, 51 B: 07

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (09/11/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/rU2Ellldgb ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 9, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (09/11/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/5lWcfePlPr ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 9, 2022