Kruger National Park beefs up security ahead of festive season

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park has beefed up security ahead of the festive season.

Park spokesperson, Ike Phaahla, said that surveillance at the entry gates had been increased and there would also be more spot checks of vehicles inside the park.

Recently, a German tourist was shot and killed on his way to the park.

Phaahla said that they would also have a team tackling crime in nearby villages.

"We will also be conducting operations outside the park to disrupt criminal syndicates."