Johnny Depp cameo at Savage x Fenty show draws internet's ire

Celebrities made cameos on the Savage x Fenty show and among the stars included controversial actor, Johnny Depp.

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh from announcing her Super Bowl halftime show performance and her return to music after six years, Rihanna released her annual Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show on Prime Video.

The show featured a mix of Savage X Fenty-clad models, artists like Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne, among others.

we bringing you a wholeeee new vibe this year!! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 4 pic.twitter.com/R6DbrWiwjq ' Rihanna (@rihanna) November 7, 2022

A number of celebrities made cameos on the Savage x Fenty show and among the stars was actor, Johnny Depp, who was seen in the clip walking through a forest.

JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8 ' johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022

The internet was split, as some people were glad to see Johnny Depp, while some were not so happy. Depp was accused of domestic abuse in 2016 by ex-wife Amber Heard and recently won a defamation suit against her which led to a mixed reaction on the internet.

Depp's appearance at the show saw Years & Years’ Olly Alexander distance himself from the brand he previously modeled for.

fenty x savage show had so much diversity, look they even had a rotting corpse on the runway😍 https://t.co/gQmTZAdvJa ' tony (@cerotez) November 9, 2022

It amazes me how so many people could be manipulated by Amber Heard’s lies. You guys are beating a dead horse. The trial is OVER. Johnny Depp is INNOCENT. Amber is GUILTY. Some of you didn’t watch the trial and it shows.



Congrats on the appearance with Rihanna, Johnny. ❤️🏴‍☠️ ' ethan🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@JohnnyDepp_17) November 3, 2022

Alexander tweeted a sad face while reposting a tweet about the Rihanna-Depp news, before replying to the fan who said, “you wear [the brand] so well,” by writing, “thank you but after this news, I won’t be wearing it anymore.”