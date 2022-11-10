Go

Johnny Depp cameo at Savage x Fenty show draws internet's ire

Celebrities made cameos on the Savage x Fenty show and among the stars included controversial actor, Johnny Depp.

A screengrab of Johnny Depp's cameo in the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show.
10 November 2022 14:45

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh from announcing her Super Bowl halftime show performance and her return to music after six years, Rihanna released her annual Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show on Prime Video.

The show featured a mix of Savage X Fenty-clad models, artists like Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne, among others.

A number of celebrities made cameos on the Savage x Fenty show and among the stars was actor, Johnny Depp, who was seen in the clip walking through a forest.

The internet was split, as some people were glad to see Johnny Depp, while some were not so happy. Depp was accused of domestic abuse in 2016 by ex-wife Amber Heard and recently won a defamation suit against her which led to a mixed reaction on the internet.

Depp's appearance at the show saw Years & Years’ Olly Alexander distance himself from the brand he previously modeled for.

Alexander tweeted a sad face while reposting a tweet about the Rihanna-Depp news, before replying to the fan who said, “you wear [the brand] so well,” by writing, “thank you but after this news, I won’t be wearing it anymore.”

