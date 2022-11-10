Joburg City Power buckles under power outage pressure

The city has been battling outages this year due to various factors including load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Jo'burg City Power said it's under immense pressure with outages reported in various parts of the metro.

The city has battled power outages this year due to various factors including load shedding.

The utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they have received about 1,700 calls from customers.

"The pressure points are largely in areas such as in Roodepoort, inner city, Randburg as well even the South of the CBD. We even experienced equipment failures, and cable theft, especially with the impact of load shedding."

But, Mangena said a plan was in place to deal with the outages.

"We are this morning beefing up teams of technicians and delivering operators in problematic areas to ensure that we basically put a dent into some of these outages and ensure that we restore electricity to the affected customers."