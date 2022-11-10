Hospersa: Govt not appreciating the role of public servants in society

Public workers from the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Hospersa marched in the busy economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. They're demanding that government listen to their cries for a better wage increase.

DURBAN - Striking public servants say government does not recognise their role in society.

Hospersa secretary-general Waheed Hoosen said that government did not appreciate the role of public servants.

“They have been at the forefront of COVID-19 - doctors, nurses, and other categories, EMS - and this is how government is treating them. They were the ones that stood up when everyone was forced to stay at home. They were forced to go to work.”

Meanwhile, the PSA said that government's refusal to grant them the wage increase they wanted was an insult.

PSA national director, Nondumiso Mvubu: "It’s an insult, a huge insult to public servants who are people which are the people pulling the force on the ground. It is a huge insult."

The public servants have vowed to intensify and down tool if their demands are not met.