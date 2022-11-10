Hospersa: Govt not appreciating the role of public servants in society
Public workers from the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Hospersa marched in the busy economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. They're demanding that government listen to their cries for a better wage increase.
DURBAN - Striking public servants say government does not recognise their role in society.
Public workers from the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Hospersa marched in the busy economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. They're demanding that government listen to their cries for a better wage increase.
Hospersa secretary-general Waheed Hoosen said that government did not appreciate the role of public servants.
“They have been at the forefront of COVID-19 - doctors, nurses, and other categories, EMS - and this is how government is treating them. They were the ones that stood up when everyone was forced to stay at home. They were forced to go to work.”
[WATCH] Marchers arriving at the Durban City Hall. #PSAStrike @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/Z8KxYO8zcy' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) November 10, 2022
Meanwhile, the PSA said that government's refusal to grant them the wage increase they wanted was an insult.
PSA national director, Nondumiso Mvubu: "It’s an insult, a huge insult to public servants who are people which are the people pulling the force on the ground. It is a huge insult."
The public servants have vowed to intensify and down tool if their demands are not met.