'He had dignity': Imam Haron's eldest daughter recalls his letter from prison Shamela Shamis gave testimony about the late Islamic scholar’s character and how he shielded the family from the possible consequences of his undercover political work. APARTHEID

Shamela Shamis CAPE TOWN - The eldest daughter of the late Imam Abdullah Haron, Shamela Shamis, has remembered her father as simple man who selflessly cared for the needy. Day four of the reopened inquest into the death of Imam Haron, while he was in custody in 1969, is currently under way at the Western Cape High Court. #ImamHaronInquest Day 4 of the inquiry into the death of Imam Abdullah Haron has started at the Western Cape High Court @KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/H8uNdajuO6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2022

Shamis gave testimony about the late Islamic scholar’s character and how he shielded the family from the possible consequences of his undercover political work.

Pausing momentarily to compose herself, 72-year-old Shamela Shamis, explained how her father sent her a letter that he managed to smuggle from his detention cell at Cape Town Police Station.

Shamela said that she received the letter while studying in London, from the late struggle icon, Barney Desai.

"My lord, the letter says: 'I am writing to you this letter out of jail. I am a political detainee. Don't worry, it's for a good cause.'"

Shamela explained that the letter was written on the back of a biscuit wrapper box.

"He had dignity and the sad thing was that yesterday, when you, my lord, said the SP humiliated him even in his death and that, for us, is very sad to know and this is the first time we knew about that."

A pathologist, who testified on Wednesday, has cast doubt on an original autopsy report, saying that with all the bruises Haron suffered, it was impossible that those were caused by an alleged fall on a flight of stairs.