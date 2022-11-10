Hawks charge scammer with fraud after more than 2 decades

Wednesday, the Hawks charged 67-year-old Robin Smith with fraud after he took his late father-in-law's identity.

CAPE TOWN - An independent crime investigator said it's miraculous that a Gauteng man who allegedly faked his own death and received an insurance payout amounting to R1.7 million managed to keep a low profile for more than two decades.

He and his 59-year-old wife Alice Boschoff were living a quiet life in the Garden Route for the past 23 years, after allegedly scamming Old Mutual in 1999.

Boschoff is also behind bars.

Chad Thomas an independent crime investigator said there's probably more to the story.

"It couldn't have been just for the R1.7 million payout back in 1999 there had to be other compelling reasons why he wanted to go off the radar and why he took his wife and why she joined him on this escapade."