GP ANC to charge Mzwandile Masina for ignoring order concerning Tania Campbell

Mzwandile Masina’s actions have placed him at opposing ends with the Gauteng PEC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has resolved to charge Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina after he and his regional executive ignored an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell last month.

Eyewitness News understands that the decision was made at a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting on Wednesday night.

While the motion was a success – Campbell was re-elected as Ekurhuleni chairperson on Tuesday.

This comes after negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed to take shape.

The two parties had been negotiating a power-sharing deal for the metros in the province.

Mzwandile Masina’s actions have placed him at opposing ends with the Gauteng PEC.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported he and his regional executive were instructed to withdraw the motion – an instruction – which they defied.

On Wednesday night, during deliberations on the matter – Masina stepped out of the meeting to conduct an hour-long interview on eNCA.

Eyewitness News understands this irked many in the PEC - which also resolved that Masina should be charged for ignoring an instruction from a higher structure.

He has maintained that he was in the cold about the negotiations – insisting that the power-sharing deal made no sense as issues around Ekurhuleni could not be joined to those in Johannesburg.

The deal between the EFF and the ANC was to take power from the Democratic Alliance and its coalition partners in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Mogale City.