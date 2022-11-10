Government must keep its end of wage deal or face consequences, warns PSA

Wage talks are going nowhere after government backtracked on its three-year wage deal after paying increases for only two years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) said the government must keep its end of the wage deal or face the consequences.

This has led thousands of government employees to embark on a nationwide strike on Thursday.

Wage talks deadlocked after the government backtracked on its three-year wage deal after paying increases for only two years.

National Treasury said it cannot afford to match the demand for a 6.5% increase made by the association.

The PSA's Mandy Modise accused the government of negotiating in bad faith.

"Without the increase for the past three years, civil servants are suffering and what the government is actually doing now is eroding the gains of collective bargaining of the past 20 years. It's like we are not getting anywhere and them just wanting to implement arbitrarily what it means actually to a person earning less than R60,000 a year."

Union members are expected to march to Treasury in Pretoria to submit a memorandum of demands.

Workers in Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Mthatha are also expected to take to the streets.