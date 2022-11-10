Fox claims early lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge

The 35-year-old sunk a jaw-dropping 7 birdies and one eagle. Notably, as the New Zealander got into his rhythm, five of his birdies dropped on the back nine, justifying why the Kiwi is regarded as a title favourite.

JOHANNESBURG - Ryan Fox played his way to a magnificent start on a challenging course at the Gary Player Country Club, to open his four day week with a 8 under par score card.

The 35-year-old sunk a jaw-dropping 7 birdies and one eagle. Notably, as the New Zealander got into his rhythm, five of his birdies dropped on the back nine, justifying why the Kiwi is regarded as a title favourite.

"I had a lot of good numbers out there, got the yardage right and putted really nicely but it still feels a bit strange. This is a tricky course, maybe it was just nice to me today, it might come back and bite me tomorrow,” said Fox.

With Fox carrying his form into the event, he believes it's making his life a little easier on the tough track.

"It's not quite as intimidating off the tee as I used to find it but I feel like I have a bit more control over my driver and being able to keep it in play."