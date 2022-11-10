Fox claims early lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge
The 35-year-old sunk a jaw-dropping 7 birdies and one eagle. Notably, as the New Zealander got into his rhythm, five of his birdies dropped on the back nine, justifying why the Kiwi is regarded as a title favourite.
JOHANNESBURG - Ryan Fox played his way to a magnificent start on a challenging course at the Gary Player Country Club, to open his four day week with a 8 under par score card.
"I had a lot of good numbers out there, got the yardage right and putted really nicely but it still feels a bit strange. This is a tricky course, maybe it was just nice to me today, it might come back and bite me tomorrow,” said Fox.
With Fox carrying his form into the event, he believes it's making his life a little easier on the tough track.
"It's not quite as intimidating off the tee as I used to find it but I feel like I have a bit more control over my driver and being able to keep it in play."
#NGC2022 Defending Champion Tommy Fleetwood tees off pic.twitter.com/chSK0VDBh7EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 10, 2022
#NGC2022 Fabrizio Zanoti is leading at (-5) pic.twitter.com/iZh7f9Qlp9EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 10, 2022
Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood had a tough day at the office in his attempt to engrave his name to the title again as he did in 2019. An opening 2 under par means he is 6 shots adrift of the leader after the first 18 holes.
Joining Fleetwood at 2 under par is the South African pair of Justin Walters and Branden Grace, both tied 12th.
Away from the course, Walters alluded to taking time off to deal with personal issues.
"I felt I needed the two weeks off to get ready for this week and to give myself the best chance," Walters said.
Interestingly, with this being his first appearance at the tournament, he was thrilled to be part of the field.
"This is my first one. I have been a professional for 20 years and I have always wanted to play in this tournament and I wanted to come here and put my best foot forward."
Meanwhile, Grace is relying on his experience to navigate his way throughout the remainder of the tournament having last won this event five years ago.
"It's nice knowing you have done it and you can do it again. There are always things around here that remind you of it,” said the 34-year-old South African.