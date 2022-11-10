Estelle’s ‘American Boy’, Jay-Z’s ‘Encore’ – Classics John Legend helped create
The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) award winning musician has written and produced some of the most heart-moving R&B songs of our time. Some of his hit songs include All of Me, Tonight (Best You Ever Had), Conversation in the Dark, and _Glory, _just to name a few.
WATCH: John Legend - Tonight (Best You Ever Had) (Official Video) ft. Ludacris
But the 43-year-old has helped create other hit records by other major artists that came out in the late 90s, and also in the early and late 2000s.
In a video shared on Twitter, the multi award-winning musician shared some of the classic hit songs that many of us didn’t know he featured on. From Everything is Everything, by Lauryn Hill, to You Don’t Know My Name, by Alicia Keys, here are some of the songs that also show us how long and deep his music catalogue is:
I bet you didn't know I was on all of these songs pic.twitter.com/F4b8RVVTwsJohn Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2022
-Everything is Everything – Lauryn Hill
Legend played the piano in the late 90s classic by rapper, singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill.
- Encore – Jay-Z
Legend featured in the vocals and piano in one of the best hip hop songs to come out in the early 2000s.
- _Selfish _– Slum Village
Legend’s amazing vocals featured in this classic 2003 hit.
- American Boy – Estelle ft Kanye West
Not only does he make a cameo in the music video, Legend co-wrote the 2008 R&B hit.
- You Don’t Know My Name – Alicia Keys
Legend helped sing the background vocals in the 2003 contemporary soul classic from Alicia Keys’ second studio album Diary of Alicia Keys.