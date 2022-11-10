Estelle’s ‘American Boy’, Jay-Z’s ‘Encore’ – Classics John Legend helped create

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) award-winning musician has written and produced some of the most heart-moving R&B songs of our time.

JOHANNESBURG – American singer & songwriter John Legend is arguably known for having one of the strongest catalogues music.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) award winning musician has written and produced some of the most heart-moving R&B songs of our time. Some of his hit songs include All of Me, Tonight (Best You Ever Had), Conversation in the Dark, and _Glory, _just to name a few.

WATCH: John Legend - Tonight (Best You Ever Had) (Official Video) ft. Ludacris

But the 43-year-old has helped create other hit records by other major artists that came out in the late 90s, and also in the early and late 2000s.

In a video shared on Twitter, the multi award-winning musician shared some of the classic hit songs that many of us didn’t know he featured on. From Everything is Everything, by Lauryn Hill, to You Don’t Know My Name, by Alicia Keys, here are some of the songs that also show us how long and deep his music catalogue is: