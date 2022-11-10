Ekurhuleni to probe claims that waste workers blocked from collecting refuse

Several areas across the city have not had their waste collected for over two weeks and re-instated Mayor Tania Campbell said her absence played a role.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Municipality has established a task team to look into allegations that waste workers have been blocked from collecting refuse.

Two days after she regained her mayoral chain, Campbell’s first major executive decision was to suspend the city’s head of waste department, Faith Wotshela.

Her suspension is a result of an investigation launched by Campbell to get to the bottom of the waste crisis.

Campbell said that she visited the city’s depots where waste removal workers told her they were being blocked by management from carrying out their duties.

“So where they are being blocked is another question that needs to be answered by me and the task team will certainly be doing investigations for me,” she said.

Campbell is expected to assemble a new mayoral committee over the next few days.

It is unclear whether all of her MMCs will be returning to their previous positions.