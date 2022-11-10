'Dad, I killed my children': Man relives moment he found murdered grandchildren

According to police reports, the woman used a sledgehammer to batter the children to death.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members of the woman who allegedly bludgeoned her four children to death say they are shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

The 32-year-old woman, arrested for allegedly murdering her four children, is expected to appear at the Engcobo Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The children, between the ages of two and 11, were found by their grandfather in the rondawel in Tsalaba Village they slept in with their mother.

The woman's father, Mthundezi Simayile, said that he found the young children's bodies in the early hours of the morning. Simayile said that his daughter seemed detached. He later found the lifeless bodies after she made a call to her husband, allegedly informing him that she killed their offspring.

"She said, 'I killed the children.' I asked her again. She said: 'Dad, I killed my children. They had to die first.' When we went inside, we found the children's bodies were lifeless. I think she started with the older one."

Eastern Cape police have opened a case of murder and investigations are continuing.

Several family members are expected at the Engcobo Magistrates Court for the mother's first appearance.