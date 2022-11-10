Civil servants say they have no option but to forge ahead with the strike

The sector wants wage increases in line with inflation but the government said it won't back down from its offer of 3%.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants said they have no option but to forge ahead with their calls for better wages - citing socio-economic pressures that they face.

Hundreds of workers gathered in Pretoria to prepare for a march to the offices of the National Treasury to signal their strike action and to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and the health professionals union Hospersa led the workers on Thursday.

Eyewitness News spoke to a PSA member earlier: "Things are very high, the unemployment rate is high, the repo rate is high so it really doesn't correlate with real life. Everything is expensive you know, we don't get an increase but we are working and I think it's our right to get an increase that correlates with our work".

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the PSA strike got off to a slow start.

In Durban, hundreds marched to the city hall to deliver the memorandum of their demands to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Workers there said they're struggling to survive and are angry at the government’s 3% wage increase instead of the 6.5% increase.

They want the government to recognise their call for a wage increase considering the current cost of living.