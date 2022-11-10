Go

Civil servants give Ramaphosa 7 days to respond to their demands

Hundreds of workers, represented by the Public Servants Association (PSA) and health professionals union, Hospersa, submitted a memorandum of demands to officials at Treasury on Thursday.

Striking civil servants ended their march outside the Treasury in Pretoria, where they handed over a memorandum of demands on 10 November 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
10 November 2022 13:40

JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants have given President Cyril Ramaphosa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their wage demands.

The demands include a 10% wage increase and calls for the continuation of the R1,000 cash allowance.

Workers have also threatened to shutdown the country if government fails to give in to their demands.

In a surprising twist, the two public service unions striking on Thursday have returned to their demand of a 10% increase.

In the days leading up to this demonstration in Pretoria, the PSA and Hospersa wanted only 6.5%.

The revised demand now matches the other public service unions.

The disgruntled workers have also called on government to continue with the monthly cash allowance of R1,000 beyond March 2023.

Treasury's acting COO, Laura Mseme, has received the demands.

