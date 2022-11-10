Civil servants give Ramaphosa 7 days to respond to their demands
Hundreds of workers, represented by the Public Servants Association (PSA) and health professionals union, Hospersa, submitted a memorandum of demands to officials at Treasury on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants have given President Cyril Ramaphosa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their wage demands.
Hundreds of workers represented by the Public Servants Association (PSA) and health professionals union, Hospersa, submitted a memorandum of demands to officials at Treasury on Thursday.
The demands include a 10% wage increase and calls for the continuation of the R1,000 cash allowance.
Workers have also threatened to shutdown the country if government fails to give in to their demands.
The tempo is picking up at the #PublicServiceStrike in the Pretoria CBD. Workers want higher wages but government refuses to back down from its offer of 3% on the baseline. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/598DZ60Ev9EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2022
#PublicServiceStrike | Were outside Treasury offices. Workers want Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana or President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive their demands.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 10, 2022
~K pic.twitter.com/0pN4JzgPFq
Workers have also threatened to shut down the country if government fails to give in to the demands.
In a surprising twist, the two public service unions striking on Thursday have returned to their demand of a 10% increase.
In the days leading up to this demonstration in Pretoria, the PSA and Hospersa wanted only 6.5%.
The revised demand now matches the other public service unions.
The disgruntled workers have also called on government to continue with the monthly cash allowance of R1,000 beyond March 2023.
Treasury's acting COO, Laura Mseme, has received the demands.