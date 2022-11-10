Civil servants give Ramaphosa 7 days to respond to their demands

Hundreds of workers, represented by the Public Servants Association (PSA) and health professionals union, Hospersa, submitted a memorandum of demands to officials at Treasury on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil servants have given President Cyril Ramaphosa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their wage demands.

The demands include a 10% wage increase and calls for the continuation of the R1,000 cash allowance.

Workers have also threatened to shutdown the country if government fails to give in to their demands.