Cape surgeon using music to help children with heart conditions access care

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town surgeon is using music to beat obstacles that hinder access to paediatric cardiac care.

Specialist cardiothoracic surgeon and chairman of the Young Hearts Africa NGO has teamed up with musicians and launched the spiritual album, called "Sacred heart".

The proceeds of this initiative will be used to fund lifesaving surgeries for thousands of babies and young children born with heart malformation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

At least 90% of children born with heart defects have no access to medical care.

Doctor Wilhelm Lichtenberg, affectionately also known as the singing surgeon, says he decided to embark on this initiative after a young girl, who received treatment late due to healthcare access constraints, lost her life.

"We struggled with her the whole day, eventually the little girl died at 10 in the evening and I was a junior member of the team and I went out to tell the mother, and the look on that woman's face when I told her that her little girl had died is something I will never forget".

Lichtenberg says the first operation, funded by the Young Hearts Africa Foundation was performed over the weekend.

"I was singing at a church service and a man called Rian Stein who is the CEO of Track Studio came to me and said listen, I want you to come to record an album at my studio. That's how the whole thing started. I said to him I want to use my music to make a difference to give something back".

The album will be launched at the Hugo Lambrecht Auditorium in Parow on Thursday tonight.