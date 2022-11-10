Go

Campbell puts head of Ekurhuleni waste management on special leave

Eyewitness News understands that Campbell has appointed a task team to oversee a turnaround plan for the waste department.

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
10 November 2022 09:14

JOHANNESBURG - Reinstated Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell on Thursday placed the head of the Department for Environmental Resources and Waste Management in the City, Faith Wotshela on special leave.

This follows reports of refuse not being collected for over two weeks in many areas across the city.

Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini confirmed to Eyewitness News that Wotshela's suspension was linked to the city's ongoing waste management crisis.

"We are dealing with an issue of waste management, and we have been receiving a few complaints and as a result, we have decided to establish a task team," he said.

