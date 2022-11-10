Mkhwebane suffers setback as ConCourt pours cold water on Sars rogue unit report

The Constitutional Court on Thursday, dismissed her application for leave to appeal the setting aside of her report on an alleged rogue unit within the South African Revenue Service almost two years ago.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday, dismissed her application for leave to appeal the setting aside of her report on an alleged rogue unit within the South African Revenue Service (Sars) almost two years ago.

Mkhwebane approached the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal also dismissed her application for leave to appeal a year ago.

Mkhwebane who's currently fighting for her professional survival in Parliament - where the legal costs incurred by her office are also under scrutiny before her impeachment inquiry.

In an order handed down by the apex court on Thursday, it dismissed Mkhwebane's appeal application because it had no reasonable prospects of success.

The court also ordered the Office of the Public Protector to pay the legal costs of Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, and former Sars executive Ivan Pillay.

Gordhan challenged Mkhwebane's rogue unit report in the North Gauteng High Court.

The court found she had dismissed hard facts and ignored evidence in her probe.

The court concluded Mkhwebane had approached the investigation with a preconceived notion and she displayed bias towards Gordhan.

The high court also found Mkhwebane had not presented her findings to the implicated parties before publishing the report.

This has been the subject of testimony by those implicated in the report, before her parliamentary impeachment inquiry - which is probing her fitness to hold office.