Avoid Dept of Labour, Home Affairs, Transport Dept as civil servants strike: PSA

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has called on citizens to avoid the Department of Transport and Home Affairs offices on Tuesday morning as civil servants gear up for a wage strike.

Workers in parts of the country, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban are expected to join the strike for better wages and conditions.

Unions want a wage increase of up to 10% after the government pulled out of the 2018 three-year agreement.

But the government said it could only afford a 3% increase.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker has warned of widescale disruptions at government offices.

"Department of Home Affairs where your ID and passport arrangements are being done and processed that will definitely be affected. The Department of Transport where you process your driver's licence and your car licences as well will definitely be affected.

"The Department of Labour, border control areas as far as people coming in and out of our country, as well as goods coming into and out of the country, you should probably try another day to get your stuff processed."

Meanwhile, teachers' unions Sadtu and Naptosa are not expected to join the strike, with schools set to continue operations as normal.

