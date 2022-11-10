ANCWL calls on SA public to stop sharing explicit Zanele Sifuba video

A graphic video of Free State Legislature Speaker Zanele Sifuba was leaked earlier this week after she allegedly refused to pay a blackmailer R300,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) said on Thursday the explicit video of Free State Legislature Speaker Zanele Sifuba which has been making the rounds on social media, was contributing to the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

The women’s league said that this leak continued to show how men believed that women ending relationships was worthy of punishments like revenge porn or in most instances, death.

A graphic video of Sifuba was leaked earlier this week after she allegedly refused to pay a blackmailer R300,000.

Since 2019, revenge porn was declared a criminal act in South Africa, which could land the perpetrator in jail for four years or have them pay a R300,000 fine.

ANC Women's League spokesperson Dina Pule called on the public to stop sharing the video on social media as it's considered virtual bullying.

“This results in very real and spiralling consequences for the victim, more especially women because they are unjustifiably held to different social standards,” she said.

Pule added that the distribution of the video was in contravention of the Cybercrimes Act and the Information Regulators Act.

Sifuba has opened a criminal case against the individual who leaked the video.