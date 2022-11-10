ANC deputy president hopeful Lamola: Step aside policy is a living document

In an interview with Eyewitness News politics podcast 'Politricking With Tshidi Madia', Lamola admitted that the contentious resolution needed to be strengthened in order to become more predictable and applied in a fair and transparent manner.

JOHANNESBURG - With the step aside issue looming large ahead of the African National Congress (ANC)’s 55th national conference, which is just weeks away, deputy president hopeful, Ronald Lamola, said that scrapping it would mean the party was regressing and this would impact on its standing in society.

In an interview with Eyewitness News politics podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Lamola admitted that the contentious resolution needed to be strengthened in order to become more predictable and applied in a fair and transparent manner.

On Wednesday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the resolution would not be scrapped at the conference, however, this was at odds with the wishes of provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, which said they would lobby for it to be done away with.

Lamola said the step-aside resolution was a living document, insisting its guidelines would be improved as its implemented, with the aim of making it more stable and predictable in time.

He insisted that amendments, which have made it impossible for those affected to contest for internal positions, were not a mistake.

Lamola said that it would be a terrible move for it to be done away with, arguing that it existed long before its 2012 formulation and adoption in 2017.

He said the reason why it even needed to be armed with regulations and guidelines, was that the current cohort refused to adhere to instructions from their leaders.

“The reality is that the new breed of members who we have now no longer accept the guidance of the leadership. Hence you now need guidelines, you need a resolution. You need clarity and certainty.”

Ironically, this contentious resolution, which many want scrapped, is likely to be a useful instrument for some, should the ANC’s embattled president, Cyril Ramaphosa, be found wanting on the Phala Phala farm saga.

