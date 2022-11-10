ActionSA terminates Abel Tau's membership amid sexual assault claims

ActionSA had placed Tau on precautionary suspension last month - pending a criminal case levelled against him.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's senate announced the termination of Tshwane Human Settlements MMC Abel Tau's membership on Thursday - amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Tau is accused of attempting to sleep with his friend's wife - and forcing himself on her.

ActionSA placed Tau on precautionary suspension last month - pending a criminal case levelled against him.

The party’s national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Tau brought the party into disrepute.

“We can’t tolerate [this] in a country where GBV [gender-based violence] is rife. We can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour that subjugates women or objectifies women for sexual pleasure or any other reason for that matter.”



ALSO READ: Sexual assault allegations levelled against me are a farce, says Abel Tau

Earlier, Tau told Eyewitness News that he was not guilty of the sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

His termination means he is no longer the MMC for Human Settlements in Tshwane and his position will, therefore, need a replacement.

In a statement, the party further reinforced its position said: “ActionSA wishes to clarify that this kind of conduct is inexcusable in ActionSA and will never be tolerated.

“We offer our apologies to the residents of Tshwane and to our coalition partners for this conduct along with our absolute commitment to act decisively against any violation of the responsibility entrusted to leaders.”