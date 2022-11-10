14 WC matrics caught with phones or crib notes in exams - Maynier

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that the 14 reports showed that halfway through the exams, their invigilators were sharp.

CAPE TOWN - So far, 14 Western Cape matric pupils have been caught either bringing their cellphone or crib notes into the school exam room.

That's according to the provincial education department, which is now warning grade 12s that cheating is simply not worth it.

Education MEC David Maynier said that the 14 reports showed that halfway through the exams, their invigilators were sharp.

"Each reported incident will be thoroughly investigated and the candidate in question will be given an opportunity to make representation to a hearing following the exam session. Candidates cannot claim to be unaware of the rules," Maynier said.

Accused pupils will have a hearing and be able to appeal the hearing's findings, if needs be.

"It's imperative that the candidates carefully check their pockets for notes or cellphone before they sit down to write because forgetting they are carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse," the MEC said.