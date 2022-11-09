Wheelchair tennis player gets financial boost to compete in Turkey The last time Eyewitness News spoke to wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani, the para-athlete said he needed funding to continue with his career. Disability awareness

JOHANNESBURG – Funding for paralympic sports continues to be a contentious talking point in South Africa, with a number of top athletes juggling careers and facing other hurdles in order to represent the national team. READ: Sparse funding has a debilitating impact on SA's para-athletes The last time Eyewitness News spoke to wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani the para-athlete said he needed funding to continue with his career. READ MORE: Wheelchair tennis player Ronewa Mudzanani needs help to reach his dream "I would like to see disabled people being treated like other people, and many companies having disabled people and being able to accommodate them in the workplace. I wish the government could do something about this to ensure that companies have disabled people".



Since then, he has received donations and sponsors from various organisations and individuals, and he's heading to Turkey to try better his world ranking. "It was not easy at all, the cost which was needed for this tournament - flight money, entree fees and accommodation was a total of R64 000. I didn't manage to raise all of this amount. I had to use my last money also so that I can be part of these tournaments. It was gonna be sad to end a year without playing any tournament as I needed to improve my rankings," said Mudzanani.

“I hope to improve my rankings, compete with top players, and gain more experience. I am only 25 years old, so if I can compete more, I might see myself at the top in three to four years to come,” said Mudzanani.

Mudzanani’s breakthrough came in 2016 when he was nominated as one of the finalists in the Limpopo Sports Awards - where he won the top prize. He then captured the interest of Tennis South Africa - where he was selected to be part of the national side’s quad class.

The tennis player was part of the South African quads' wheelchair tennis team that secured a bronze medal at the 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Alghero, Sardinia.

“Finding myself representing my country in 2021 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy and winning the bronze medal, right now, that is the highlight of my career," said Mudzanani.

The team comprising Donald Ramphadi, Danny Mohlamonyane and Mudzanani defeated Japan 2-0 in the third-place play-off to clinch the bronze medal.

We are ready for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4N14F6xThg Samuel Manenzhe (@manenzhe_samuel) October 7, 2022

Non-profit organisation, Mavu Sport Development has helped raise funds for Mudzanani.

“Ronewa is one of such athletes who approached us and who had a specific need for his career. Soon we sat down and realised that it is not only a financial need, that’s when we took him under our wing and managed to give him career support, financial support and personal and medical guidance,” said COO Bram van Wijck.

Ronewa as the new Decathlon Ambassador!! @RonewaMudzanan1 pic.twitter.com/NgVs885Hvq Mavu Sport Development (@MAVU_SD) July 30, 2022

The development organisation focuses on grassroots development. They have been able to support a few people over the years for whom the organisation managed to get external support.

“All athletes that we ever supported have come to us and are incredibly passionate. Most of these athletes have been persistent for support several times before we took them in. At first, Ronewa had internship opportunities but no place to stay as he came from Venda.”

“People can support Ronewa's cause by contributing Mavu, and use Ronewa as reference: Standard Bank: 03 250 3318, branch, Centurion. Mavu manages Ronewa's funds and plans with him, accordingly” said Wijck

Here is more information on the upcoming tournaments in Turkey:

ASPENDOS OPEN (Future Series) 13 Nov -16 Nov

TBESF OPEN (Future Series) 18 Nov - 21 Nov

MTA OPEN (ITF 3)23 Nov - 26 Nov

ANTALYA OPEN (ITF 3)28 Nov to 01 Dec.