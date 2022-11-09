WCED investigates failed diversity intervention at Fish Hoek High School

One of the teachers allegedly used racial slurs in May this year during a lesson.

CAPE TOWN - The province's Education Department said it was still investigating a failed diversity intervention at Fish Hoek High School.

One of the teachers allegedly used racial slurs in May this year during a lesson.

A diversity programme was held last Monday by an external service provider.

But parents have complained that the session fuelled racial tensions and traumatised some students.

"We are taking the matter very seriously and a full investigation into the diversity intervention at Fish Hoek High School is underway. Our priority is and will remain the well-being of the learners of our province," said Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier.

Maynier said the whole saga will be thoroughly reviewed.

"I have instructed the Western Cape Education Department to undertake an urgent review of any policies, guidelines or regulations that govern the department's procurement of services by external diversity consultants.

"And I've requested Western Cape legal services provide advice relating to the service providers conduct during the intervention itself."