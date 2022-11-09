WC matric exams won't be affected by public servants strike - MEC

While schools already have to contend with Eskom's power cuts and protests in parts of the country, Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that parents in the province won't have to worry about more disruptions on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The matric exams in the Western Cape won't be affected by Thursday's public servants strike.

That's the promise from the province's education department after it got assurances from the country's education unions that its members won't be staying away from work on Thursday.

A long-standing disagreement over wage increases for thousands of government employees is coming to a head now.

"The teachers' unions assured us that they will not be participating in the strike, so our exam administration in schools should not be affected. We have contingency measures in place in the event that any public sector staff members choose to participate in the strike."

The MEC's asking unions to stick to their word.

"We must treat our matrics as VIPs for the remaining few weeks of the exam. So far, matric exams have proceeded without major incident. Let's keep it that way."