Transnet executive appears in court over multimillion tender scandal

JOHANNESBURG - A former Transnet executive accused of corruption and money laundering made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the former executive allegedly signed off a R25 million payment to a rail maintenance company in 2011.

It said the payment was unlawfully made to the company without Transnet's approval.

The NPA said a number of managers from the rail maintenance company also face corruption and money laundering charges.

The NPA said the managers are accused of unlawfully facilitating and receiving R25 million, allegedly paid to them by the former Transnet executive.

According to the authority, the managers of the very same rail maintenance company also made a payment of R300,000 to the former Transnet boss.

He is also accused of receiving a carpet worth R20,000 from another company contracted to Transnet.