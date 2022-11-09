Go

Springboks' Kitshoff to join Ulster after World Cup

Kitshoff, 30, helped the Springboks become world champions when they defeated England in the final in Japan three years ago.

FILE: South Africa's Steven Kitshoff looks on during the captain's run in Gold Coast on 17 September 2021, ahead of Rugby Championship round four clash with Australia. Picture: Patrick HAMILTON/AFP
09 November 2022 19:53

LONDON - South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff is to join Ulster on a three-year deal after the 2023 World Cup in France, the Irish province announced Wednesday.

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front-row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season."

